[LISTEN] How can we make cities more accessible for jobseekers?

JOHANNESBURG - Professor Edgar Pieterse, director at African Centre for Cities at the University of Cape Town, says it is easy to see that apartheid spatial planning still exists in many cities because, despite legislation to change that, cities are growing through private investors.

He says what could be done to make cities more accessible is to change legislation around private development.

He says private developers could, for example, be asked to make at least 30% of the property they develop to be inclusionary and cater for the lower middle class.

He also suggests the transformation of townships into vibrant, economic, job-creating places.

