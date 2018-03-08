Popular Topics
Limpopo community pleads with govt for access to water

The village's taps have been dry for at least the last four months, despite the fact it is on the doorstep of the multi-million rand Nandoni Dam.

Dididi community members collect water at a stream. Picture: Sthembiso Zulu/EWN
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG – The community of Dididi outside Thohoyandou in Limpopo is pleading with government to urgently make sure they have access to running water.

The village's taps have been dry for at least the last four months, despite the fact it is on the doorstep of the multi-million rand Nandoni Dam.

Residents are instead forced to walk several kilometers to a small fountain, where they share drinking water with farm animals.

In Dididi, a wheel barrow is drafted in to help ferry water from the nearest well several kilometres away.

The taps in people's RDP homes are dry and have been for months.

Tendani Nekumbe is a resident and says the Vhembe District Municipality seems more concerned about providing water to suburbs than the plight of communities living right next to the dam.

“Some people take the water from the stream, some of the people don’t have access to water as their pipes have gone dry.”

The municipality insists that this is not the case and says that mass programmes to service remote villages are in the pipelines.

WATCH: Limpopo community already living in #DayZero

Timeline

