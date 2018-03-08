Lesufi worried after poor turnout at SGB election meetings

SGB elections started earlier this month and are expected to continue until the end of March.

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he's deeply worried about the dismal attendance by parents at public school governing body (SGB) election meetings.

Lesufi says that while some schools have seen parents come in their numbers, the majority have had a poor turn out.

“The number of parents that are not showing up at our meetings is disturbing and worrying and unfortunately these are the same parents that will complain tomorrow about the running of our schools. So, I’m really pleading with them to make time as these meetings don’t even take an hour.”

