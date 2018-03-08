Lesufi worried after poor turnout at SGB election meetings
SGB elections started earlier this month and are expected to continue until the end of March.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he's deeply worried about the dismal attendance by parents at public school governing body (SGB) election meetings.
SGB elections started earlier this month and are expected to continue until the end of March.
Lesufi says that while some schools have seen parents come in their numbers, the majority have had a poor turn out.
“The number of parents that are not showing up at our meetings is disturbing and worrying and unfortunately these are the same parents that will complain tomorrow about the running of our schools. So, I’m really pleading with them to make time as these meetings don’t even take an hour.”
LISTEN: The importance of SGBS in schools
More in Local
-
Suspects in KZN policeman's murder killed in KwaMashu shootout
-
Sassa has contingency plan in place if CPS contract extension bid fails
-
Mbete complains to Mabuza about absent ministers during question sessions
-
Limpopo community pleads with govt for access to water
-
Mahumapelo’s office denies claims of staff intimidation over info leak
-
[LISTEN] The State We're In: 'Captured'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.