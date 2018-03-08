Lesufi worried after poor turnout at SGB election meetings

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
Go

Lesufi worried after poor turnout at SGB election meetings

SGB elections started earlier this month and are expected to continue until the end of March.

FILE: Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
FILE: Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: Christa Eybers/EWN
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says he's deeply worried about the dismal attendance by parents at public school governing body (SGB) election meetings.

SGB elections started earlier this month and are expected to continue until the end of March.

Lesufi says that while some schools have seen parents come in their numbers, the majority have had a poor turn out.

“The number of parents that are not showing up at our meetings is disturbing and worrying and unfortunately these are the same parents that will complain tomorrow about the running of our schools. So, I’m really pleading with them to make time as these meetings don’t even take an hour.”

LISTEN: The importance of SGBS in schools

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA