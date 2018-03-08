Joburg man arrested for possession of drugs worth R5.2m

The Hawks say the suspect was spotted on Wednesday hastily parking a car and then getting into another vehicle which left the Florida Junction parking lot.

JOHANNESBURG - A man has been arrested for the possession of drugs with an estimated value of R5.2 million in Florida on the West Rand.

Police pursued the car which resulted in the recovery of drugs believed to be heroin concealed inside boxes.

The Hawks’ Ndivhuwo Mulamu says the suspect will appear in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Friday.