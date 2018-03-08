InternationalWomensDay: Ramaphosa urges public to advance gender equality

President Cyril Ramaphosa has dedicated this day to the memory of Albertina Sisulu whose centenary is being celebrated this year.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has called on all South Africans to use International Women’s Day to advance all aspects of gender equality.

Ramaphosa has dedicated this day to the memory of Albertina Sisulu, whose centenary is being celebrated this year.

The president called on society to tackle the economic and social factors that prevent young women from completing school and accessing further education.