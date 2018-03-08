IEC on track to comply with ConCourt ruling on voters’ roll update

The Electoral Commission is embarking on its first big registration drive this weekend.

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it’s on track to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling compelling it to update the addresses of everyone on the national voters’ roll.

The Western Cape’s Provincial Electoral head Courtney Sampson said: “The reality is our voters’ roll is over 20 years old and it’s time for an update. We needed this wake-up call from the Constitutional Court. Before 2003 it wasn’t necessary for the addresses to be on the voters’ roll but that has changed.”

Wherever you are in SA, all registered voters need to check and confirm their address details at the correct voting station on 10-11 March, 8am-5pm. New registrations welcome. For more info, please go to https://t.co/h6uXA9sPgv or call us on 0800 11 8000. pic.twitter.com/oBDJnYjqWD — IEC South Africa (@IECSouthAfrica) March 7, 2018

