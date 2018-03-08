Popular Topics
IEC on track to comply with ConCourt ruling on voters’ roll update

The Electoral Commission is embarking on its first big registration drive this weekend.

Picture: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter.
Picture: @IECSouthAfrica/Twitter.
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it’s on track to comply with a Constitutional Court ruling compelling it to update the addresses of everyone on the national voters’ roll.

The Electoral Commission is embarking on its first big registration drive this weekend.

The Western Cape’s Provincial Electoral head Courtney Sampson said: “The reality is our voters’ roll is over 20 years old and it’s time for an update. We needed this wake-up call from the Constitutional Court. Before 2003 it wasn’t necessary for the addresses to be on the voters’ roll but that has changed.”

WATCH: President Cyril Ramaphosa's voter registration message

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

