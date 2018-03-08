Hawks confirm raid on NW Premier Mahumapelo's offices

It’s understood the unit is looking for documents related to a fraud and corruption investigation but no further details have been divulged.

JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed a raid on the offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo in Mahikeng.

It’s understood that the unit is looking for documents related to a fraud and corruption investigation but no further details have been divulged.

Regional spokesperson Tlangelani Rikhotso said: “We are currently at the premier’s office conducting a search procedure but we are checking out different offices in the building so it’s not specifically in the premier’s personal office.”

Documents showing payments of over R200 million between the provincial department and IT company Nepo Data Dynamics were leaked earlier this month.

The company has a three-year contract with the office of the premier to align all government IT systems.

Just this week, officials were subjected to polygraph tests as part of an investigation into the source of the leak of the documents.

The office of the premier says he will co-operate fully with the Hawks.

Mahumapelo was not there at the time of the search and seizure.