Hawks confirm raid on NW Premier Mahumapelo's offices
It’s understood the unit is looking for documents related to a fraud and corruption investigation but no further details have been divulged.
JOHANNESBURG - The Hawks have confirmed a raid on the offices of North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo in Mahikeng.
It’s understood that the unit is looking for documents related to a fraud and corruption investigation but no further details have been divulged.
Regional spokesperson Tlangelani Rikhotso said: “We are currently at the premier’s office conducting a search procedure but we are checking out different offices in the building so it’s not specifically in the premier’s personal office.”
Documents showing payments of over R200 million between the provincial department and IT company Nepo Data Dynamics were leaked earlier this month.
The company has a three-year contract with the office of the premier to align all government IT systems.
Just this week, officials were subjected to polygraph tests as part of an investigation into the source of the leak of the documents.
The office of the premier says he will co-operate fully with the Hawks.
Mahumapelo was not there at the time of the search and seizure.
More in Local
-
Auditor General gives SAA, Mango airlines qualified audits
-
Nehawu slams Mokonyane for Water Dept’s woes
-
Ramaphosa, ANC to visit communities in bid to encourage voter registration
-
MTN cuts 2018 dividend to rein in debt, shares rise
-
Govt working to save jobs at Optimum coal mine - Mantashe
-
[WATCH] 'We have never spoken to ANC about Nelson Mandela Bay'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.