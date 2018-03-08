Grassy Park school staff member suspended over sexual misconduct

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 29°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 20°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 21°C
  • Tue
  • 27°C
  • 20°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 33°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 32°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 28°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 29°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 11°C
  • Sat
  • 29°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 27°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Tue
  • 25°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 30°C
  • 18°C
Go

Grassy Park school staff member suspended over sexual misconduct

Pictures have been circulated on social media showing the staffer intimately posing with different girls who appear to be learners.

Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
Chalk and a blackboard duster in the refurbished Samson Senior Primary School in the Eastern Cape. Picture: Reinart Toerien/EWN.
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Sexual misconduct allegations against a staff member at a Grassy Park school are still being probed.

The staffer from Fairmount Secondary has now been suspended.

It's unclear how long the Western Cape Education Department's investigation will take.

Officials say the allegations came to their attention last week.

The department's Milicent Merton said: “The staff member has been suspended and the investigation is continuing.”

Pictures have been circulated on social media showing the staffer intimately posing with different girls who appear to be learners.

In one of the pictures, the man is seen kissing one of the girls and in another he's posing with a girl while holding her breast.

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA