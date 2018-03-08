Grassy Park school staff member suspended over sexual misconduct

Pictures have been circulated on social media showing the staffer intimately posing with different girls who appear to be learners.

CAPE TOWN - Sexual misconduct allegations against a staff member at a Grassy Park school are still being probed.

The staffer from Fairmount Secondary has now been suspended.

It's unclear how long the Western Cape Education Department's investigation will take.

Officials say the allegations came to their attention last week.

The department's Milicent Merton said: “The staff member has been suspended and the investigation is continuing.”

In one of the pictures, the man is seen kissing one of the girls and in another he's posing with a girl while holding her breast.