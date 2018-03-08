Grassy Park school staff member suspended over sexual misconduct
Pictures have been circulated on social media showing the staffer intimately posing with different girls who appear to be learners.
CAPE TOWN - Sexual misconduct allegations against a staff member at a Grassy Park school are still being probed.
The staffer from Fairmount Secondary has now been suspended.
It's unclear how long the Western Cape Education Department's investigation will take.
Officials say the allegations came to their attention last week.
The department's Milicent Merton said: “The staff member has been suspended and the investigation is continuing.”
Pictures have been circulated on social media showing the staffer intimately posing with different girls who appear to be learners.
In one of the pictures, the man is seen kissing one of the girls and in another he's posing with a girl while holding her breast.
More in Local
-
Suspects in KZN policeman's murder killed in KwaMashu shootout
-
Sassa has contingency plan in place if CPS contract extension bid fails
-
Mbete complains to Mabuza about absent ministers during question sessions
-
Limpopo community pleads with govt for access to water
-
Mahumapelo’s office denies claims of staff intimidation over info leak
-
[LISTEN] The State We're In: 'Captured'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.