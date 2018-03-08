Govt working to save jobs at Optimum coal mine - Mantashe
Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe visited the mine in Mpumalanga on Thursday following a strike by workers over unpaid salaries in February.
JOHANNESBURG - Mineral Resources Minister Gwede Mantashe says the government is working to save jobs at the troubled Gupta-owned Optimum coal mine.
The mine and other Gupta-owned companies have been placed under business rescue after the Bank of Baroda’s decision to pull out of the country.
Mantashe says his department is working with other industry role players to ensure workers’ jobs are safeguarded.
“Stakeholders in the industry have committed themselves to saving those jobs. There’s a bigger buy-in for everybody to work together and save the mine.”
WATCH: Workers demand clarity on Optimum mine’s future
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
