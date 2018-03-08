Germany's SAP admits misconduct in Gupta deals

Outlining the findings of an external legal review of the deals with state firms worth more than $50 million, SAP said three executives suspended last year had resigned without severance pay.

JOHANNESBURG - German software maker SAP found compliance breaches and "indications of misconduct" in public sector deals in South Africa involving the Guptas, friends of former president Jacob Zuma accused of corruption, it said on Thursday.

SAP says its finished its investigation into South Africa’s contracts relating to Gupta-controlled firms.

SAP admitted it paid more than $8 million to intermediary companies controlled by the Guptas. One of the Gupta brothers, Atul, was declared a fugitive from justice and fled South Africa after Zuma was forced out of office by his party last month.

It says three executives suspended in July last year have since resigned.

The German company says it has also made significant changes to its global compliance processes.

SAP says it has taken a decision to end all sales commissions on public sector deals in countries with poor corruption ratings.

However, the company said there was no evidence of payments directly to South African government officials.