Eskom to sign 27 renewable energy projects with private producers

New energy minister Jeff Radebe announced at Parliament on Thursday that agreements with 27 renewable energy projects will be signed with Eskom on Tuesday.

Energy minister Jeff Radebe briefs the media on the signing of 27 independent power producers on Thursday 8 March. Picture: Lindsay Dentlinger/EWN
10 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A long-awaited decision to feed more renewable energy into the national grid, has finally been taken.

New energy minister Jeff Radebe announced at Parliament on Thursday that agreements with 27 renewable energy projects will be signed with Eskom on Tuesday.

They will contribute 2,305 megawatts of electricity.

Radebe says the R56 billion investment in the economy will create more than 60,000 jobs, 95% of which will be for South Africans.

“Our people need energy; we require cleaner energy. We have our commitments in terms of the National Development Plan. Our own commitments in terms of our international obligations. Our people deserve better. And this project I believe, will assist us to reignite our economy and to get those much-needed jobs for our people.”

