Eskom to seek legal advice over CCMA ruling on Suzane Daniels’ suspension

The power utility suspended Suzanne Daniels in 2017, twice withdrawing the first suspension.

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom says it will be seeking legal advice over the CCMA’s ruling lifting the suspension of its legal head, Suzanne Daniels.

The power utility suspended Daniels in 2017, twice, withdrawing the first suspension and then suspending her a second time for, among other things, a team building trip which Daniels had billed the company for.

She ultimately settled that bill.

Daniels also compiled a report in 2017 about Eskom’s relationship with Gupta-linked Trillian and identified several executives who were facing serious allegations, many of whom have since left the company.

The CCMA ruled in her favour on Thursday, saying her suspension was procedurally unfair and that she must return to work on 19 March.

Eskom’s Khulu Phasiwe says they’re still studying the ruling.

“What we’ve noted from the CCMA decision is that the process that was followed in the suspension of Ms Daniels was not done accordingly. Therefore, the substance of the allegations is not the issue at this stage.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)