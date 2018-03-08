EFF wants Terence Nombembe removed from state capture inquiry team

The party says Nombembe failed to satisfy its questions on why Gupta-linked company Trillian donated over R1 million towards SAICA, where Nombembe is CEO.

JOHANNESBURG - The EFF has branded state capture inquiry lead investigator Terence Nombembe a crook and wants him removed from the team.

The party says Nombembe failed to satisfy its questions on why Gupta-linked company Trillian donated over R1 million towards the South African Institute of Chartered Accountants (SAICA), where Nombembe is CEO.

Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo on Wednesday announced the appointment of key staff for the state capture commission.

EFF leader Julius Malema says the party’s parliamentary caucus wrote to former Auditor-General Nombembe asking him to explain Gupta-linked company Trillian Capital’s R1.2 million donation to SAICA.

“He didn’t respond to the email, instead asked that we call each other. Now he’s trying to make attempts to speak to the leadership of the EFF.”

He says Zondo should have been aware of this.

“We, in the EFF, have the intention to call Nombembe to the commission. How is he going to answer to the commission when he’s the investigator himself?”

Although celebrating the appointment of three black senior legal members, Malema says he doesn’t understand why Zondo has put them under white supervision.

LISTERIOSIS OUTBREAK

Malema has criticised the Health Department for the speed at which it has reacted to the listeriosis outbreak, saying the national crisis should have been declared as soon as the source was found.

So far, the food-borne disease has killed 180 people, with over 900 cases reported.

An Enterprise Food production plant in Polokwane and Rainbow Chickens have been traced as the source.

Although Enterprise’s cold meat products are being removed from the shelves, Malema says there’s still danger for consumers.

“We don’t know where they’re being destroyed. Next, they’re going to dispose of them at a dumping site and the poor are going to go there and pick them up and die.”

This is the largest outbreak of the disease on record and Malema says the government is not doing enough.

“Aaron Motsoaledi, the man who arrived very late in every situation, has publicised this issue and disappeared.”

The EFF has called on members to physically remove Enterprise products from shops.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)