‘Day zero now DA zero’

The NFP’s Shaik Emam says the Public Protector should be called in to investigate the water crisis in CT and the WC and demanded government play a bigger role in solving the crisis.

CAPE TOWN - Parliament has heard the ongoing water crisis in the Western Cape and Cape Town is a result of sheer negligence and recklessness.

The National Assembly was debating a motion from the National Freedom Party (NFP) on the water crisis in the Western Cape and in other provinces.

The motion was sponsored by NFP Member of Parliament (MP) Shaik Emam who started by launching a scathing attack on the Democratic Alliance governed Western Cape, blaming it for the current water crisis.

Emam did not hold back in Parliament on Thursday afternoon, saying the Public Protector should be called in to investigate the water crisis in Cape Town and the Western Cape and demanding national government play a bigger role in solving the crisis.

“This day zero that the DA keeps talking about - day zero, day zero. Now it is DA zero.”

MPs accused each other of politicising the water crisis and differ on who is to blame.

But they do agree on this: that South African is one of the world's most water-scarce countries.

They are now calling for the need of more unconventional ways of managing the country's water resources and greater investment.