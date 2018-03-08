Crowd funding initiative underway to support triathlete after saw attack
The “Get Mhlengi Back on his Feet” campaign is gaining momentum after three suspects tried to saw off his legs during a morning cycle on Tuesday.
DURBAN – As a Durban based triathlete Mhlengi Gwala prepares to face a new reality after an attempt to saw off his legs, a crowd funding initiative is now underway to support him.
The “Get Mhlengi Back on his Feet” campaign is gaining momentum after three suspects tried to saw off his legs during a morning cycle on Tuesday.
It’s understood that the attackers were intent on cutting off Gwala’s legs despite him offering to surrender his phone, watch and bike.
Gwala has undergone surgery, with his friend Sue de la Porte saying that he is still in a lot of pain.
“He’s traumatised, obviously he was a bit tearful but he’s trying to put on a brave face.”
There’s been an outpouring of support for the triathlete on social media, with many speculating about the possible motive after Gwala’s attackers did not take any valuables.
A case of attempted murder is being investigated.
Meanwhile, the money from the crowd funding will be used for Gwala's rehabilitation process.
More in Local
-
Suspects in KZN policeman's murder killed in KwaMashu shootout
-
Sassa has contingency plan in place if CPS contract extension bid fails
-
Mbete complains to Mabuza about absent ministers during question sessions
-
Limpopo community pleads with govt for access to water
-
Mahumapelo’s office denies claims of staff intimidation over info leak
-
[LISTEN] The State We're In: 'Captured'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.