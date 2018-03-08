Crowd funding initiative underway to support triathlete after saw attack

The “Get Mhlengi Back on his Feet” campaign is gaining momentum after three suspects tried to saw off his legs during a morning cycle on Tuesday.

DURBAN – As a Durban based triathlete Mhlengi Gwala prepares to face a new reality after an attempt to saw off his legs, a crowd funding initiative is now underway to support him.

It’s understood that the attackers were intent on cutting off Gwala’s legs despite him offering to surrender his phone, watch and bike.

Gwala has undergone surgery, with his friend Sue de la Porte saying that he is still in a lot of pain.

“He’s traumatised, obviously he was a bit tearful but he’s trying to put on a brave face.”

There’s been an outpouring of support for the triathlete on social media, with many speculating about the possible motive after Gwala’s attackers did not take any valuables.

A case of attempted murder is being investigated.

Meanwhile, the money from the crowd funding will be used for Gwala's rehabilitation process.