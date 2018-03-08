CIPC lays complaint against SAP
SAP has on Thursday released the findings of an investigation into allegations that it paid more than R100 million in kickbacks to Gupta-owned companies for these contracts.
JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's Companies and Intellectual Property Commission (CIPC) has laid a criminal complaint against German software giant SAP in connection with Eskom and Transnet contracts it secured with the help of the Guptas.
It’s found compliance breaches and indications of misconduct in these public-sector deals.
The multinational IT giant SAP says payments were made to Gupta-linked entities in connection with the Eskom and Transnet contracts and irregularities were found.
However, there's no evidence of payments to the South African government or state-owned company officials.
SAP's Adaire Fox-Martin says they informed local and international authorities about these transactions last year.
Three executives who were suspended last year have since resigned from their positions.
