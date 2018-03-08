Change in SA’s leadership ‘will bring positivity’ in tourism business

Petra Fraatz has been selling SA to Germany, Austria and eastern Europe since democracy and has therefore seen the country’s tourism trade through all democratically elected presidents.

JOHANNESBURG - Director for African Tourism in Europe Petra Fraatz says political changes in South Africa are still too new to show any concrete impact on the county’s tourism business.

Fraatz spoke on day two of the International Travel Trade Show in Berlin.

Thousands of traders from different parts of the globe have gathered at the event to showcase what their countries have to offer in terms of tourism.

Fraatz has been selling South Africa to Germany, Austria and eastern Europe since democracy and has, therefore, seen the country’s tourism trade through all democratically elected presidents.

Fraatz didn’t want to be drawn on a specific president, but says she does believe February’s change in South Africa’s leadership will bring some much-needed positivity in business.

“The political change in South Africa is still rather new and I’m convinced this will have a positive impact the country’s tourism industry.”

She says many tourists love South Africa and always want to return.

The event at the Messe Berlin hosts at least 180 countries with representatives trying to attract as many traders with high spending power as possible.

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)