CCMA rules in favour of suspensed Eskom exec Suzanne Daniels

Eskom suspended Suzanne Daniels last year, twice, for among other things, a team building trip which Daniels had billed the company for.

JOHANNESBURG - The CCMA has ruled in favour of Eskom's head of legal services Suzanne Daniels, saying her suspension was procedurally unfair.

Eskom suspended Daniels last year, twice, withdrawing the first suspension and then suspending her a second time for among other things, a team building trip which Daniels had billed the company for.

She ultimately settled that bill.

On Thursday, the CCMA ruled that the suspensions were unfair and that she should return to work on 19 March.

Daniels says she's looking forward to returning to her position.

“From day one I knew that this process was procedurally and substantially unfair and that the CCMA has now confirmed that in fact, my suspension constitutes an unfair labour practice. Therefore, I am pleased that it has been confirmed by a legitimate authority.”