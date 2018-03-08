CCMA rules in favour of suspended Eskom exec Suzanne Daniels
Eskom suspended Suzanne Daniels last year, twice, for among other things, a team building trip which Daniels had billed the company for.
JOHANNESBURG - The CCMA has ruled in favour of Eskom's head of legal services Suzanne Daniels, saying her suspension was procedurally unfair.
Eskom suspended Daniels last year, twice, withdrawing the first suspension and then suspending her a second time for among other things, a team building trip which Daniels had billed the company for.
She ultimately settled that bill.
On Thursday, the CCMA ruled that the suspensions were unfair and that she should return to work on 19 March.
Daniels says she's looking forward to returning to her position.
“From day one I knew that this process was procedurally and substantially unfair and that the CCMA has now confirmed that in fact, my suspension constitutes an unfair labour practice. Therefore, I am pleased that it has been confirmed by a legitimate authority.”
More in Business
-
SA competition watchdog approves $900m Sinopec, Chevron deal
-
Dept: Renewable energy projects won't affect Eskom's balance sheet
-
Mantashe: Work underway to prevent job cuts at Optimum Mine
-
Dept concerned over Gauteng's township economies following listeriosis outbreak
-
Rand flat as Trump trade war continues to weigh
-
Question mark over SAA's viability after qualified audit report
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.