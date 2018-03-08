Alleged abalone poaching syndicate to remain in custody

Seventeen accused appeared in the Hermanus Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

CAPE TOWN - Members of a suspected abalone poaching syndicate in the Overberg will remain in custody until their next court appearance in a week's time.

Nine of them are marine inspectors employed by the Fisheries Department.

They're accused of selling seized abalone back to poachers and escorting illegal abalone shipments for the syndicate.