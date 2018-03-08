2 firearms used in Ngcobo police massacre stolen from SAPS branches

This emerged in the bail hearing of 4 men accused of being involved in the massacre. They are facing 5 charges of murder as well as charges of attempted murder and robbery.

CAPE TOWN - It's emerged two of the firearms used to murder police officers in Ngcobo in the Eastern Cape were stolen from officers at different South African Police Service branches.

It emerged in the bail hearing of four men accused of being involved in the massacre.

They are facing five charges of murder as well as charges of attempted murder and robbery with aggravating circumstances

The National Prosecuting Authority's Luxolo Tyali said: “Two of them took the stand. They elected to conduct their own defence. So, they tried to convince the court that they should be released on bail. And only two could be done today so the matter has been postponed to 19 March for the others to do their bail application.”

In total, six suspects have been charged in connection with the massacre but only four of them have elected to apply for bail.