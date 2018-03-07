Zulu king calls urgent meeting over possible repeal of Ingonyama Trust Act

Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini addressed the opening of the provincial house of traditional leaders on Tuesday where he warned government to stop.

DURBAN – Zulu King Goodwill Zwelithini has called for an urgent meeting with amakhosi before Easter to discuss how to respond to the possible repealing of the Ingonyama Trust Act.

Zwelithini addressed the opening of the provincial House of Traditional Leaders on Tuesday where he warned government to stop.

The repealing of the act would mean that around 3 million hectares of land under the trust would be transferred to the state.

King Zwelithini did not mince his words when speaking about how the Zulu nation would stop at nothing to protect the land given to them by their forefathers.

He has issued a stern warning to government to steer clear of the land under Ingonyama or “face something else”.

The monarch gave instructions to amakhosi to go back to their communities to report back and consult about the R5 contribution that will be made by what he terms as “legitimate Zulus” in preparation for a legal battle if Parliament goes ahead with repealing the Ingonyama Act.

Acting KZN Premier Sihle Zikalala assured the traditional leaders that the matter is now receiving urgent attention at a national level, including from National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete, adding that as the KwaZulu-Natal provincial government, they support Zwelithini fully on his stance.