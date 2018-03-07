'You can’t live in a backyard for more than 30 years & not get a govt house'
The R300 at Jakes Gerwel in the direction of the N2 has been closed amid protests over housing.
CAPE TOWN - Protesters who are demanding housing in Gugulethu and surrounding areas have once again taken to the streets.
The R300 at Jakes Gerwel in the direction of the N2 has been closed.
The City of Cape Town has increased the deployment of law enforcement officers in Gugulethu, Nyanga and Philippi East amid the flare-up.
Protesters reportedly damaged the Gugulethu Post Office by torching it, along with dustbins, and attempted to storm a Social Development office on Tuesday.
The City's JP Smith said: “The city can confirm its anti-land invasion unit held an operation in Nyanga and Gugulethu yesterday morning with the SAPS, where structures were removed.”
The Gugulethu Development Forum's Vincent Domingo says Wednesday's flare-up is linked to last week's protest over a lack of housing opportunities.
“We understand the outcry of backyarders. You can’t live in a backyard for more than 30 years and not get a government house. But we condemn any violence, like burning property or throwing stones.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
NW Finance Dept officials ‘harassed’ after information leaks
-
Jodine Pieters murder accused abandon bail bid
-
Butterworth man sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape of relative
-
Equal Education activists urge Ramaphosa to prioritise CT school safety
-
Pikitup condemns Braamfontein protest
-
SA Tourism CEO Ntshona urges youth to consider industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.