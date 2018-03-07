'You can’t live in a backyard for more than 30 years & not get a govt house'

The R300 at Jakes Gerwel in the direction of the N2 has been closed amid protests over housing.

CAPE TOWN - Protesters who are demanding housing in Gugulethu and surrounding areas have once again taken to the streets.

The R300 at Jakes Gerwel in the direction of the N2 has been closed.

The City of Cape Town has increased the deployment of law enforcement officers in Gugulethu, Nyanga and Philippi East amid the flare-up.

Protesters reportedly damaged the Gugulethu Post Office by torching it, along with dustbins, and attempted to storm a Social Development office on Tuesday.

The City's JP Smith said: “The city can confirm its anti-land invasion unit held an operation in Nyanga and Gugulethu yesterday morning with the SAPS, where structures were removed.”

The Gugulethu Development Forum's Vincent Domingo says Wednesday's flare-up is linked to last week's protest over a lack of housing opportunities.

“We understand the outcry of backyarders. You can’t live in a backyard for more than 30 years and not get a government house. But we condemn any violence, like burning property or throwing stones.”

