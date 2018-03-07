WC Education Dept probing sexual misconduct claims at Grassy Park school

Pictures have been circulated on social media, showing the man with various girls who seem to be learners.

CAPE TOWN - A staff member at Fairmount Secondary School in Grassy Park who is accused of sexual misconduct is still at work.

The Western Cape Education Department is investigating allegations against the male staffer. But while this is underway, he hasn't been suspended.

The department's Milicent Merton: "We view allegations of this kind in a serious light and investigate them immediately. Our labour relations directorate is investigating."