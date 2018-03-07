Water restrictions will remain in place in Cape Town
The city’s drought crisis team, led by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, announced the metro’s water supply will not be suspended this year.
CAPE TOWN - Current water restrictions in the Cape Town remain in place despite officials saying day zero will not take effect this year.
The city’s drought crisis team, led by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, announced the metro’s water supply will not be suspended this year depending on favourable winter rain patterns and residents’ reduced consumption.
WATCH: Mmusi Maimane: Day Zero might not happen in 2018
There have been several day zero dates announced by the City, with estimates that the taps would run dry anywhere from 12 April to 15 July.
Now the city is hopeful day zero will be avoided altogether this year, so long as there is decent rainfall this season and residents keep saving water.
Residential water consumption has dropped from 1,2 billion litres per day in February 2015 to around 520 million litres per day at present.
“This 60% reduction in consumption is an incredible achievement and it outperforms many cities around the world which have faced severed droughts.
“The sustained dedication and fortitude of all residents is a primary reason for this and I want to say to the people here. You are all Day Zero heroes.”
Maimane had the honour of delivering the good news. Earlier this year he stepped in to intervene in the management of the metro’s drought crisis, but he maintains he has no desire to take over the City’s affairs.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
NW Finance Dept officials ‘harassed’ after information leaks
-
Jodine Pieters murder accused abandon bail bid
-
Butterworth man sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape of relative
-
Equal Education activists urge Ramaphosa to prioritise CT school safety
-
Pikitup condemns Braamfontein protest
-
SA Tourism CEO Ntshona urges youth to consider industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.