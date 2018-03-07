Water restrictions will remain in place in Cape Town

The city’s drought crisis team, led by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, announced the metro’s water supply will not be suspended this year.

CAPE TOWN - Current water restrictions in the Cape Town remain in place despite officials saying day zero will not take effect this year.

The city’s drought crisis team, led by DA leader Mmusi Maimane, announced the metro’s water supply will not be suspended this year depending on favourable winter rain patterns and residents’ reduced consumption.

WATCH: Mmusi Maimane: Day Zero might not happen in 2018

There have been several day zero dates announced by the City, with estimates that the taps would run dry anywhere from 12 April to 15 July.

Now the city is hopeful day zero will be avoided altogether this year, so long as there is decent rainfall this season and residents keep saving water.

Residential water consumption has dropped from 1,2 billion litres per day in February 2015 to around 520 million litres per day at present.

“This 60% reduction in consumption is an incredible achievement and it outperforms many cities around the world which have faced severed droughts.

“The sustained dedication and fortitude of all residents is a primary reason for this and I want to say to the people here. You are all Day Zero heroes.”

Maimane had the honour of delivering the good news. Earlier this year he stepped in to intervene in the management of the metro’s drought crisis, but he maintains he has no desire to take over the City’s affairs.

