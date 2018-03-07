[WATCH LIVE] Home Affairs DG Apleni clarifies Guptas citizenship

On Tuesday Home Affairs MInister Malusi Gigaba said neither Ajay nor Atul Gupta was a South African citizen because they refused to renounce their Indian citizenship.

JOHANNESBURG - Home Affairs Director General Mkuseli Apleni says a falsified naturalisation letter was leaked by opposition parties and spread widely by media.

"The document was used to suggest that Ajay Gupta and his family of dependents were naturalised irregularly specifically within my tenure. Following my redeployment to Treasury, the matter was repeatedly explained to the committee by the Director-General. Ajay Gupta chose not to and is therefore not a South African citizen but remains in the country on Permanent Residency status," he said.

WATCH: Apleni clarifies Guptas citizenship