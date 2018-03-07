Vadi, Nkosi-Malobane visit family of murdered Taxify driver Ngcobo
Twenty-one-year-old Siyabonga Ngcobo, a Sports Management student at the Tshwane University of Technology, was murdered in Arcadia.
JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MECs for Transport and Community Safety on Wednesday visited the family of murdered Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo in Centurion.
Both MEC for Transport Ismail Vadi and his Community Safety counterpart Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane have sent their condolences to his family and have given their commitment to ensuring his killers are prosecuted.
His burnt body was found in the boot of his vehicle.
No arrests have yet been made.
Vadi and Nkosi-Malobane shared a few words while standing next to Ngcobo’s traumatised aunt.
WATCH: Nosipho Mathemjwa, the aunt of recently murdered Taxify cab driver #SiyabongaNgcobo address the media pic.twitter.com/G6XeYB0Flo— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 7, 2018
A tearful Nkosi-Malobane says investigations are underway to find his killers.
“An investigating officer will brief the family on their progress with regards to the case.”
She says his murder is deeply shocking and saddening.
“I’m in shock. If you look at Siyabonga’s mother, she’s almost my age… there was no reason for his death.”
WATCH: Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport Ismail Vadi condemn the murder of Taxify cab driver #SiyabongaNgcobo pic.twitter.com/Ro95MmgSfr— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 7, 2018
Both MECs say while this is a painful experience and it’s not clear who is responsible, more needs to be done to address tensions between metered taxi operators and e-hailing services.
WATCH: Gauteng MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane say she has instructed the investigators to update the family of slain Taxify cab driver #SiyabongaNgcobo on their investigation pic.twitter.com/xzomFEppF9— SA Gov News (@SAgovnews) March 7, 2018
COMPETITION IN THE INDUSTRY
Vadi says while no concrete evidence has been found if the murder of Ngcobo is linked to the metered taxi industry, he’d consider a shutdown of all its operations in Gauteng.
An emotional Vadi says the tension between metered taxi operators and e-hailing services stems from competition in the industry.
“It’s a commercial interest matter but we can’t allow lives to be taken in this kind of way.”
He says Ngcobo’s death is a tragedy.
“As the Gauteng provincial government, we must draw a line here… they’ve crossed the red line.”
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
