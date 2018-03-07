Popular Topics
Vadi, Nkosi-Malobane visit family of murdered Taxify driver Ngcobo

Twenty-one-year-old Siyabonga Ngcobo, a Sports Management student at the Tshwane University of Technology, was murdered in Arcadia.

Nosipho Mathenjwa, the aunt of murdered Taxify cab driver Siyabonga Ngcobo, second from right, welcomes MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and MEC for Transport Ismail Vadi. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
Nosipho Mathenjwa, the aunt of murdered Taxify cab driver Siyabonga Ngcobo, second from right, welcomes MEC for Community Safety Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane and MEC for Transport Ismail Vadi. Picture: Katleho Sekhotho/EWN.
8 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng MECs for Transport and Community Safety on Wednesday visited the family of murdered Taxify driver Siyabonga Ngcobo in Centurion.

Both MEC for Transport Ismail Vadi and his Community Safety counterpart Sizakele Nkosi-Malobane have sent their condolences to his family and have given their commitment to ensuring his killers are prosecuted.

Twenty-one-year-old Ngcobo, a Sports Management student at the Tshwane University of Technology, was murdered in Arcadia.

His burnt body was found in the boot of his vehicle.

No arrests have yet been made.

Vadi and Nkosi-Malobane shared a few words while standing next to Ngcobo’s traumatised aunt.

A tearful Nkosi-Malobane says investigations are underway to find his killers.

“An investigating officer will brief the family on their progress with regards to the case.”

She says his murder is deeply shocking and saddening.

“I’m in shock. If you look at Siyabonga’s mother, she’s almost my age… there was no reason for his death.”

Both MECs say while this is a painful experience and it’s not clear who is responsible, more needs to be done to address tensions between metered taxi operators and e-hailing services.

COMPETITION IN THE INDUSTRY

Vadi says while no concrete evidence has been found if the murder of Ngcobo is linked to the metered taxi industry, he’d consider a shutdown of all its operations in Gauteng.

An emotional Vadi says the tension between metered taxi operators and e-hailing services stems from competition in the industry.

“It’s a commercial interest matter but we can’t allow lives to be taken in this kind of way.”

He says Ngcobo’s death is a tragedy.

“As the Gauteng provincial government, we must draw a line here… they’ve crossed the red line.”

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

