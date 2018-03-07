Terrence Nombembe appointed to head state capture inquiry investigations

In January former president Jacob Zuma appointed deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo to head the judicial commission of inquiry into state capture.

MIDRAND - Former Auditor-General Terrence Nombembe has been appointed as the head of investigations in the state capture commission of inquiry.

Chairperson of the inquiry Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo made the announcement at a briefing in Midrand on Wednesday.

“The team will be multi-disciplined in order to cope with the type of investigation that this commission is required to conduct.”

Zondo says he is in talks with President Cyril Ramaphosa to extend the deadline for the completion of the state capture commission of inquiry.

Nombembe will lead a team of investigators, while Advocate Paul Pretoria will head up the lawyers.

Nombembe will be supported by a team including Dr Khotso de Wee, Vincent Maleka and Thandi Norman, to name a few.

The Public Protector’s remedial action directed that the commission submit its recommendations to the president within 180 days of the start of the hearings.

Zondo says the timeframe imposed by the remedial action is a concern.

“The Presidency is looking into the issue. But there’s simply no way in which the commission can finish all the work it’s supposed to do within six months.”

He’s confident the commission will run smoothly.

“The commission will have the benefit of people who have enormous practical experience.”

Zondo hopes to start the hearings within the next few months.

President Jacob Zuma established the commission in January, following the High Court ruling which ordered him to comply with the Public Protector’s remedial action.

