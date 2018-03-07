‘Stumbling blocks in state capture cases must be addressed’

An ANC study group has raised concerns about the slow progress made by the National Prosecuting Authority.

CAPE TOWN – An African National Congress (ANC) joint study group has called for stumbling blocks in state capture cases to be addressed.

In a statement, the ANC Joint Study Group on Justice, Correctional Services and Police raised concerns about the slow progress made by the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in finalising and prosecuting state capture cases.

“Having noted the input by the NPA and Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) at the Joint Portfolio Committee meeting earlier today, challenges regarding the prosecution of state capture cases must be addressed and must be prosecuted,” the statement reads.

This comes after NPA head Shaun Abrahams appeared before Members of Parliament, along with acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata, on the delays related to the Estina dairy farm case.

The group says Matakata should be offered an opportunity to respond to the presentation made by the Abrahams on Wednesday.

It has requested the NPA and Hawks to work together.

“Both these two entities will be requested to come back to Parliament to give an update on efforts made to empower cooperation between the NPA and DPCI.”

