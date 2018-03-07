[LISTEN] Sisulu: SA can ask India to send Gupta brothers back

Radio 702 | International Relations Minister Lindiwe Sisulu added that she is surprised that the Guptas are not South African citizens because they were told they had been given citizenship.

JOHANNESBURG – International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Lindiwe Sisulu, says that South Africa can request the Indian government to hand over the Gupta brothers because of the good relations that the two countries have.

“I’m not sure about an extradition treaty because that will reside with the Justice Department but we do have good relations with India. It will be possible for us to request from the Indian government to allow us to have them [Guptas] back should they face any charges.”

Sisulu added that she is surprised that they are not South African citizens because they were told they had been given citizenship.

Listen to the audio above for more.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)