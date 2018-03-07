Popular Topics
Shaun Abrahams: I have no intention of resigning

The embattled NPA head says he’s not fazed by the pressure he’s under.

A screengrab of NPA head Shaun Abrahams and acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata briefing MPs on the status of investigations into state capture on 7 March 2018.
A screengrab of NPA head Shaun Abrahams and acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata briefing MPs on the status of investigations into state capture on 7 March 2018.
8 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Shaun Abrahams says he has no intention of stepping down as National Director of Public Prosecutions.

He was speaking after a grilling at Parliament over the way the Estina dairy farm case, one of the legs of the state capture investigation, was handled.

Alongside him was acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata, who last week said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) delayed the arrests of suspects in the case, some of whom have left the country.

Embattled NPA head Abrahams says he’s not fazed by the pressure he’s under.

“I’ve never laid awake at night for a single night while I’ve been in this position - I’ve no intention of resigning.”

Both he and Matakata insist their relationship is good: “There was a narrative and an agenda in the media about a stand-off between us and I’m not sure where those came from because we have a healthy working relationship.”

MPs have accused Abrahams of throwing Matakata under the bus; suggesting she misled Parliament by denying she raised with him her concerns about delays in getting the go-ahead for arrests, and by saying the docket the Hawks provided in November still needed work.

WATCH: NPA's Shaun Abrahams briefs Parliament on state capture probes

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)

Timeline

