Shaun Abrahams: I have no intention of resigning
The embattled NPA head says he’s not fazed by the pressure he’s under.
CAPE TOWN - Shaun Abrahams says he has no intention of stepping down as National Director of Public Prosecutions.
He was speaking after a grilling at Parliament over the way the Estina dairy farm case, one of the legs of the state capture investigation, was handled.
Alongside him was acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata, who last week said the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) delayed the arrests of suspects in the case, some of whom have left the country.
Embattled NPA head Abrahams says he’s not fazed by the pressure he’s under.
“I’ve never laid awake at night for a single night while I’ve been in this position - I’ve no intention of resigning.”
Both he and Matakata insist their relationship is good: “There was a narrative and an agenda in the media about a stand-off between us and I’m not sure where those came from because we have a healthy working relationship.”
MPs have accused Abrahams of throwing Matakata under the bus; suggesting she misled Parliament by denying she raised with him her concerns about delays in getting the go-ahead for arrests, and by saying the docket the Hawks provided in November still needed work.
WATCH: NPA's Shaun Abrahams briefs Parliament on state capture probes
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
More in Local
-
NW Finance Dept officials ‘harassed’ after information leaks
-
Jodine Pieters murder accused abandon bail bid
-
Butterworth man sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape of relative
-
Equal Education activists urge Ramaphosa to prioritise CT school safety
-
Pikitup condemns Braamfontein protest
-
SA Tourism CEO Ntshona urges youth to consider industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.