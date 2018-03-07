Shaun Abrahams denies claims NPA is ‘politically captured’

NDPP Shaun Abrahams is being grilled by MPs about the Estina dairy farm probe after Hawks’ Yolisa Matakata claimed the NPA took months to give the green light for arrests.

CAPE TOWN - National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) Shaun Abrahams has denied that the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) is “politically captured” or that he delayed arrests in the Gupta-linked Estina dairy farm case, one of the legs of the investigation into state capture.

Abrahams is being grilled by Members of Parliament (MPs) about the probe after acting Hawks head Yolisa Matakata last week claimed the NPA took months after receiving the docket to give the green light for arrests.

Abrahams has also faced questions about whether the NPA engages in selective prosecutions, something he has also denied.

Abrahams has flatly denied he delayed arrests in the case involving the Free State dairy farm from which millions were allegedly siphoned off to benefit the Gupta family.

“I don’t make the decisions as to who should be arrested or who should not be arrested. This is part of the misinformation, a narrative that’s been put out there which is completely incorrect.”

Abrahams has also denied that the NPA is politically captured.

“For anybody to say the NPA is politically captured, they’ll have to be more specific and provide direct evidence and say so and so is captured and by whom.”

Abrahams has come under fire from MPs over the way the investigation was run, with Democratic Alliance MP Glynnis Breytenbach - a state prosecutor for more than two decades - describing it as a “bungle”.

WATCH: NPA's Shaun Abrahams briefs Parliament on state capture probes

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)