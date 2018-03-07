SA triathlete undergoes surgery after robbers try to cut off his legs
Gwala’s sponsor and friend Sue de la Porte says the triathlete tried to surrender his phone, watch and bicycle. However, the three attackers seemed intent on sawing off his legs.
DURBAN - A Durban-based triathlete will undergo surgery after robbers tried to saw off his legs.
The incident occurred on Tuesday during Mhlengi Gwala’s morning cycle.
LISTEN: Robbers attack SA triathlete, try to cut off legs with chainsaw
It’s understood three men dragged him into the bushes. They used a chainsaw as they attempted to cut off his legs.
Gwala’s sponsor and friend Sue de la Porte says the triathlete tried to surrender his phone, watch and bicycle. However, the three attackers seemed intent on sawing off his legs.
“Two of them held him down by his upper body and one proceeded to try and saw off his legs. The saw was a bit rusty, so they battled when they got to the bone. They stopped with his right leg and started with his left leg.”
De la Porte says the athlete is conscious and is undergoing surgery on Wednesday.
“He was fortunate as his main artery was not damaged, but he has a lot of muscle damage.”
Meanwhile, police have now confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been opened at the Umbilo Police Station.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
More in Local
-
NW Finance Dept officials ‘harassed’ after information leaks
-
Jodine Pieters murder accused abandon bail bid
-
Butterworth man sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape of relative
-
Equal Education activists urge Ramaphosa to prioritise CT school safety
-
Pikitup condemns Braamfontein protest
-
SA Tourism CEO Ntshona urges youth to consider industry
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.