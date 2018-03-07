SA triathlete undergoes surgery after robbers try to cut off his legs

Gwala’s sponsor and friend Sue de la Porte says the triathlete tried to surrender his phone, watch and bicycle. However, the three attackers seemed intent on sawing off his legs.

DURBAN - A Durban-based triathlete will undergo surgery after robbers tried to saw off his legs.

The incident occurred on Tuesday during Mhlengi Gwala’s morning cycle.

It’s understood three men dragged him into the bushes. They used a chainsaw as they attempted to cut off his legs.

“Two of them held him down by his upper body and one proceeded to try and saw off his legs. The saw was a bit rusty, so they battled when they got to the bone. They stopped with his right leg and started with his left leg.”

De la Porte says the athlete is conscious and is undergoing surgery on Wednesday.

“He was fortunate as his main artery was not damaged, but he has a lot of muscle damage.”

Meanwhile, police have now confirmed that a case of attempted murder has been opened at the Umbilo Police Station.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)