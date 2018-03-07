SA Tourism CEO Ntshona urges youth to consider industry
Thousands of exhibitors and buyers from all corners of the world have gathered in Berlin for the International Travel Trade Show.
JOHANNESBURG - As South Africa showcases its tourism abilities to the world at an exhibition in Germany, SA Tourism CEO Sisa Ntshona has encouraged young people to consider the industry when looking at career opportunities.
According to the Tourism Department, the business tourism market generates more than 250,000 direct and indirect jobs per annum and contributes at least R115 billion to the South African economy.
Although it showed a slight improvement in the last quarter of 2017, South Africa still battles a high unemployment rate currently sitting at 26.7%.
Ntshona says tourism can help with this.
“We want to invite young people to consider tourism as a sector that they could get involved in. It’s so wide… from being a tour guide to becoming a tour operator.”
Meanwhile, as South Africa celebrates former statesman Nelson Mandela’s centenary, Germany has announced that it will be issuing a postal stamp in Madiba’s memory.
This will be the first time the country issues a stamp for a foreign national.
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
