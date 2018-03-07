Ramaphosa uses walks to learn about plight of communities
President Cyril Ramaphosa on Wednesday morning took to the streets of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, covering a six-kilometre stretch.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa says his walks in some Cape Town communities have given him the opportunity to interact with ordinary South Africans to learn about their plights first hand.
Ramaphosa, on Wednesday morning, took to the streets of Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain, covering a six-kilometre stretch.
Members of the Social Justice Coalition (SJC), Equal Education activists, ordinary residents and community leaders jumped on the chance, not only to walk with the president, but also using the opportunity to try to raise various issues.
#RamaphosaWalk SJC leading walk down Spine Road. LI pic.twitter.com/7oKWnXiKX6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018
Equal Education activists highlighted school security, while the SJC wanted his ear on land issues in Khayelitsha.
Ramaphosa appeared to be listening.
“I’ve met people who work in community organisations doing wonderful work. And two mothers, who were in their morning gowns, came out to greet me.”
He’ll hit the tar again next week in Cape Town.
#RamaphosaWalk Equal Education gathered along Spine Road. Asking Ramaphosa to prioritise school safety. LI pic.twitter.com/z7fWmwPd9U— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018
WATCH: President Ramaphosa receives a warm welcome during a walk at Cape Flats
#RamaphosaWalks President Cyril Ramaphosa is walking from Khayelitsha to Mitchell’s Plain this morning CA pic.twitter.com/76CQT1Rb6X— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
