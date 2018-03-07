R157m cash boost for WC drought relief
The Western Cape's Finance MEC on Tuesday tabled a R63 billion budget for the 2018/2019 financial year.
CAPE TOWN - Drought relief efforts in the Western Cape will get a R157 million injection.
Drought-riven farmers are hoping they'll get the lion's share of the R157 million allocated to drought relief measures.
The province's health sector gets a cash injection of R23 billion, making up 38% of the overall budget. Much of this will go towards boosting services.
R22.1 billion has been allocated to education.
Finance MEC Ivan Meyer explained on Tuesday the 2018 medium-term expenditure framework will see a R4.7 billion being spent on school infrastructure.
To help build on housing expenditure, the Human Settlements Department will get more than R2 billion.
