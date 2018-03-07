Public Protector Mkhwebane says won’t resign despite calls for her to do so

Mkhwebane on Tuesday faced a barrage of questions from MPs on both her Estina Dairy farm investigation and her CIEX report into Absa and the South African Reserve Bank.

CAPE TOWN – Under fire Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane says she won't resign from her position despite growing criticism and calls for her removal by Members of Parliament (MPs).

MPs said that she admitted that her remedial action in her CIEX report is unlawful and is thus causing reputational damage to the office of the Public Protector.

Mkhwebane has told Parliament that she only investigated maladministration at the Estina Dairy farm and not the Guptas, or state capture.

She has also dismissed accusations by the EFF's Sam Matiase, who said that the Public Protector acted unlawfully in some of her remedial action and called for her resignation.

“And I think Honourable Matiase indicated I should do a good thing and resign like the former president Jacob Zuma did. I must indicate that I committed to serve South Africans when I took this job.”

It's not only MPs that want her removed, non-profit organisation Corruption Watch also added its voice, calling on Parliament to begin the process of seeking her removal from office.