Presidential exercise: Cape Flats residents walk with Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa will lead the brisk tour from Ilitha Park in Khayelitsha to Rocklands in Mitchells Plain.

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Khayelitsha residents are this morning donning their running gear and plan to get some exercise with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Since taking office, he’s hit the ground walking in a unique way to meet ordinary South Africans.

Before the sun had even risen, people geared up with their running shoes and active wear had gathered at Lookout Hill. There’s a nip in the air but locals are only too happy to brave a few shivers to get to walk with President Ramaphosa.

This is his second walk to promote good health since taking office earlier this year. It’s also an opportunity for him to literally walk side-by-side with ordinary South Africans.

#RamaphosaWalks President Cyril Ramaphosa is walking from Khayelitsha to Mitchell’s Plain this morning CA pic.twitter.com/76CQT1Rb6X — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018

#RamaphosaWalk Scores is joggers gathered here in khayelitsha. It’s cold and dark. LI pic.twitter.com/sVUGnGLciR — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018

#RamaphosaWalk Equal Education gathered along Spine Road. Asking Ramaphosa to prioritise school safety. LI pic.twitter.com/z7fWmwPd9U — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018

#RamaphosaWalk Group making their way down Spine Road to Mitchell’s Plain. LI pic.twitter.com/mt213XykY2 — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018