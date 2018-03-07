Popular Topics
Presidential exercise: Cape Flats residents walk with Ramaphosa

Ramaphosa will lead the brisk tour from Ilitha Park in Khayelitsha to Rocklands in Mitchells Plain.

President Cyril Ramaphosa takes pictures with Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain residents during a morning walk on the Cape Flats on 7 March 2018. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
President Cyril Ramaphosa takes pictures with Khayelitsha and Mitchells Plain residents during a morning walk on the Cape Flats on 7 March 2018. Picture: Lauren Isaacs/EWN
5 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Dozens of Khayelitsha residents are this morning donning their running gear and plan to get some exercise with President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Since taking office, he’s hit the ground walking in a unique way to meet ordinary South Africans.

Before the sun had even risen, people geared up with their running shoes and active wear had gathered at Lookout Hill. There’s a nip in the air but locals are only too happy to brave a few shivers to get to walk with President Ramaphosa.

Ramaphosa will lead the brisk tour from Ilitha Park to Rocklands in Mitchells Plain.

This is his second walk to promote good health since taking office earlier this year. It’s also an opportunity for him to literally walk side-by-side with ordinary South Africans.

