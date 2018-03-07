Police confirm 2 charged with sexual assault over Topbet strip-search

The company has confirmed that the incident occurred and has subsequently fired the manager after she was found guilty of gross misconduct.

JOHANNESBURG – Gauteng police have confirmed that two people have been charged with sexual assault in connection with the violation of women at a gambling franchise in Johannesburg.

Eyewitness News on Monday revealed how a group of about 20 female staff were allegedly strip-searched by cleaners at the instruction of a manager who wanted to identify a person accused of leaving menstrual blood in the communal toilets.

The company has confirmed that the incident occurred and has subsequently fired the manager after she was found guilty of gross misconduct.

According to police, two suspects were arrested last month after a case of sexual assault was opened against them, based on allegations by a clerk at Topbet.

Both suspects appeared in the magistrates court and were later released on bail.

Eyewitness News understands that one of the suspects is the implicated manager at Topbet's Germiston branch while the other is a cleaner who was instructed to carry out the inspection.

The police's Andre de Jager says: “The first appearance was on 9 February and the second appearance which was a bail hearing was on 23 February.”

De Jager says the pair will make another appearance in court later this month.

While Topbet may have fired the manager responsible for the stip-search, the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) is still not satisfied and has vowed to intensify its protest outside the Germiston franchise.

The EFF has been demonstrating outside the branch and is demanding that the gambling franchice stop operating until the case has gone to court.

The EFF's Ekurhuleni chairperson Mampuru Mampuru: "We are saying that up until the matter is resolved, these people will not be allowed to operate their business. We don't care about their profit because you cannot prioritise the profit over a woman's rights because at the end of the day, they are citizens, they are women."