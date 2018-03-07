Pikitup condemns Braamfontein protest

It’s understood hundreds of members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union took part in the demonstration demanding permanent jobs.

JOHANNESBURG - Pikitup has condemned Wednesday’s protest in Braamfontein in which bins were trashed in front of the waste company’s offices.

It’s understood hundreds of members of the South African Municipal Workers’ Union (Samwu) took part in the demonstration demanding permanent jobs.

The union members claim Pikitup failed to honour an agreement to absorb contract workers into the company permanently in 2011.

Pikitup’s Musi Mkhwanazi says protesters hijacked a Pikitup truck and emptied all its waste on the street.

“Pikitup condemns the action of some Samwu members. People have a right to protest but such demonstrations must be according to the rule of law. Destroying property and trashing the city is unacceptable.”