Patrols beefed up in Gugulethu, Nyanga following protests
Sporadic protests in the areas have seen traffic affected on parts of the N2 and a Social Development facility shut down.
CAPE TOWN - More law enforcement officials are on patrol in Gugulethu, Nyanga and Philippi East on Wednesday.
The Gugulethu post office was also torched along with dustbins outside the local police station.
A Social Development office remains shut after it too came under attack.
The provincial Social Development Department's Sihle Ngobese says that officials are meeting to discuss how to continue operations in emergency cases.
"The protesters burned four vehicles belonging to staff and damaged two government vehicles used by social workers. The social workers were at the buidling at the time had to barricde themselves in the building with a child who was in their care, as rampaging protesters tried to access the main office building."
It is likely that the protests are linked to thwarted land invasions in Gugulethu and Nyanga on Tuesday morning.
