NW Finance Dept officials ‘harassed’ after information leaks

Eight officials in the provincial Department of Finance were allegedly subjected to lie-detector tests on Monday after they were accused of unlawfully releasing the payment information.

JOHANNESBURG - A North West group calling itself the “revolutionary council” has called on the public to speak out against Premier Supra Mahumapelo after officials were allegedly harassed and intimidated following recent information leaks on controversial payments to companies, including Gupta-linked Mediosa and an IT company.

Eight officials in the provincial Department of Finance were allegedly subjected to lie-detector tests on Monday after they were accused of unlawfully releasing the payment information.

The revolutionary council’s Lucky Kgabi says those involved claimed to be acting on behalf of the premier.

“No explanation was given except to say in that office there’s only eight of them who handled this so-called sensitive information and one of them is behind the leak. It can’t be correct that in this day of democracy employees are harassed on basis of information circulating on social media.”

Premier Mahumapelo’s office was unavailable for comment.