Ngubane: I’m not sitting here to take this type of rubbish

Ben Ngubane told the Parliamentary inquiry that he believed he was a good and honest chairperson, who did the best he could.

CAPE TOWN - Things got personal in Parliament on Wednesday afternoon during the Eskom inquiry where former board chairperson Ben Ngubane raised the ire of the committee by referring to an MP’s questions as rubbish.

Ngubane told the Parliamentary inquiry that he believed he was a good and honest chairperson, who did the best he could.

But he took exception to being asked about issues of state capture and whether he thought former executives had a role in it.

Ngubane admitted to meeting almost all the Gupta brothers and attending some of their events.

But he would not be drawn on questions from the ANC’s Zukile Luyenge on state capture.

“I’m not sitting here to take this type of rubbish.”

Chairperson Zukiswa Rantho quickly jumped in.

“We can’t accept you insulting us as members of Parliament.”

The EFF’s Marshall Dlamini demanded Ngubane retract his remark.

“We are not his friends and we are not his kids.”

Luyenge was determined to have the last word.

“I’m not new in this Parliament, I may not have your billions that you think I’m a rubbish.”

Ngubane later withdrew the comment. He said it was untrue that he had billions in the bank and that a judicial commission of inquiry would establish the facts around state capture.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)