'Mr President, here’s water for you'
President Cyril Ramaphosa has completed his second safety walk on the Cape Flats since taking up office earlier this year.
CAPE TOWN - President Cyril Ramaphosa has completed his second safety walk on the Cape Flats since taking up office earlier this year.
The walk started at around 5am, with Ramaphosa making his way from Lookout Hill in Khayelitsha to Rocklands, Mitchells Plain.
President Cyril Ramaphosa briskly made his way down Spine Road from Khayelitsha to Mitchells Plain, greeting residents along the way.
A Mitchells Plain woman, still dressed in a nightgown, eagerly waited for Ramaphosa outside a spaza shop and was intent on handing him a bottle of water.
"Mr President, here’s water for you."
But the president’s bodyguards wouldn’t allow the elderly woman too close to him.
A group of Equal Education activists have also joined this morning’s walk, pleading with Ramaphosa to prioritise safety at schools in Khayelitsha.
#RamaphosaWalks President Cyril Ramaphosa is walking from Khayelitsha to Mitchell’s Plain this morning CA pic.twitter.com/76CQT1Rb6X— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018
#RamaphosaWalk Pres. Cyril Ramaphosa is on a fitness walk from khayelitsha to Mitchell’s plain this morning. LI pic.twitter.com/Kbztl7f68Q— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018
#RamaphosaWalk Equal Education gathered along Spine Road. Asking Ramaphosa to prioritise school safety. LI pic.twitter.com/z7fWmwPd9U— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018
#RamaphosaWalk SJC leading walk down Spine Road. LI pic.twitter.com/7oKWnXiKX6— EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) March 7, 2018
