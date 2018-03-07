Madonsela urges South Africans to continue fighting corruption
Advocate Thuli Madonsela praised South Africans for making their voices heard in the last 24 months.
CAPE TOWN - Former public protector and chair of Social Justice at the Law faculty at Stellenbosch University Thuli Madonsela has called on South Africans to stand together and fight corruption.
Speaking at the inaugural Social Justice Conference in Wellington, Madonsela praised South Africans for making their voices heard in the last 24 months.
She has, however, called residents not to stop now.
“We’re not doing enough, but we’re doing some work. The fact that there was a change in the governing party comes from South Africans standing up in the last years.”
Madonsela says through the leadership of president Cyril Ramaphosa, South Africa can move forward.
She says Ramaphosa has the same values as former president Nelson Mandela.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
