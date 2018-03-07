#Listeriosis: Muslim Halaal Trust urges butchers to get meat products tested
The MJCHT is urging Muslims to heed the advice of the national Health Department to steer clear of all processed meats.
CAPE TOWN - The Muslim Judicial Council Halaal Trust (MJCHT) says it can assist Muslim butchers in getting their processed meats tested following revelations around the source of listeriosis.
WATCH: Listeriosis affects CT fast food businesses
On Sunday, Health Minister Aaron Motsoaledi announced that the listeriosis strain had originated from an Enterprise Foods production in Polokwane and Germiston, and a Rainbow Chicken Limited plant in the Free State.
The Trust's Mishka Daries said: “As the Halaal Trust, we don’t have the expertise to mandate these tests. We suggest Muslim butchers get their products tested independently. We can facilitate the quality checking of all these processed meats in a laboratory that has an agreement with us in Observatory.”
LISTEN: Listeriosis and consumer rights: What you need to know
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
