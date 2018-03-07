[LISTEN] Robbers attack SA triathlete, try to cut off legs with chainsaw

Radio 702 | Mhlengi Gwala's friend explains what happened on the day of the attack.

JOHANNESBURG – Robbers attempted to cut off South African triathlete Mhlengi Gwala’s legs with a chainsaw on Tuesday.

It’s understood the athlete was training when three men approached him and dragged him into a bush. He will now have to undergo surgery in Durban following the attack.

Sandile Shange, a friend of Gwala, says the athlete was in a lot of pain.

“Doctors say it was very bad, but they’ll manage to save his leg. It will be a long road to recovery for him. They said he will be able to walk and run again, but this will take some time.”

