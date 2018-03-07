Jodine Pieters murder accused abandon bail bid

The teenager’s body was found at a Lime Works factory in Bredasdorp in January.

CAPE TOWN - Two men accused of killing 17-year-old Jodine Pieters in Bredasdorp have abandoned their bail bids.

The teenager’s body was found at a Lime Works factory in the town in January.

Her alleged attackers were arrested shortly thereafter and made another appearance in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Carlton Carelse, 25 years old, and 18-year-old Jandre Hendricks remain in custody in connection with the murder of Pieters.

They’ve opted not to apply for bail and remain in custody on a charge of murder.

The National Prosecuting Authority says the case has been postponed until 9 April for further investigation.

The attack on the teenager follows a spate of similar crimes against young women in Bredasdorp in recent years, that have made headlines.

In 2013, 17-year-old Anene Booysen was raped, disembowelled and left for dead in the same area.

She later died in hospital.

In a separate matter, the Western Cape High Court handed Gift Sobondo a life sentence for killing 15-year-old Elda Japhta, whose body was found under his bed at a shack they shared at a local informal settlement in Bredasdorp.