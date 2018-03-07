Jodine Pieters murder accused abandon bail bid
The teenager’s body was found at a Lime Works factory in Bredasdorp in January.
CAPE TOWN - Two men accused of killing 17-year-old Jodine Pieters in Bredasdorp have abandoned their bail bids.
The teenager’s body was found at a Lime Works factory in the town in January.
Her alleged attackers were arrested shortly thereafter and made another appearance in the Bredasdorp Magistrates Court on Tuesday.
Carlton Carelse, 25 years old, and 18-year-old Jandre Hendricks remain in custody in connection with the murder of Pieters.
They’ve opted not to apply for bail and remain in custody on a charge of murder.
The National Prosecuting Authority says the case has been postponed until 9 April for further investigation.
The attack on the teenager follows a spate of similar crimes against young women in Bredasdorp in recent years, that have made headlines.
In 2013, 17-year-old Anene Booysen was raped, disembowelled and left for dead in the same area.
She later died in hospital.
In a separate matter, the Western Cape High Court handed Gift Sobondo a life sentence for killing 15-year-old Elda Japhta, whose body was found under his bed at a shack they shared at a local informal settlement in Bredasdorp.
More in Local
-
NW Finance Dept officials ‘harassed’ after information leaks
-
Butterworth man sentenced to 10 years in jail for rape of relative
-
Equal Education activists urge Ramaphosa to prioritise CT school safety
-
Pikitup condemns Braamfontein protest
-
SA Tourism CEO Ntshona urges youth to consider industry
-
De Lille condemns violent protests in Philippi & Gugulethu
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.