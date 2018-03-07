'Inxeba' writer welcomes court decision to lift age restriction

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 28°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 28°C
  • 15°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 28°C
  • 23°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 21°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 19°C
  • Sun
  • 29°C
  • 21°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 21°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 31°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 19°C
  • Thu
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 31°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 29°C
  • 16°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 12°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 31°C
  • 16°C
  • Thu
  • 30°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 26°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 13°C
  • Sat
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
Go

'Inxeba' writer welcomes court decision to lift age restriction

Inxeba will return to cinema screens on Friday after an agreement to drop the X-18 rating on the film.

A screengrab depicting one of the scenes from the controversial local film, ‘Inxeba: The Wound’.
A screengrab depicting one of the scenes from the controversial local film, ‘Inxeba: The Wound’.
3 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG – Writer and director of the movie Inxeba: The Wound, John Trengove, has welcomed the court's decision to overrule its age restriction reclassification, calling it a big victory for the film.

Inxeba will return to cinema screens on Friday after an agreement to drop the X-18 rating on the film.

The movie's producers went to court on Tuesday to challenge the decision by the Film and Publication Board Appeals Tribunal.

Trengove says the victory comes after a period of hardships.

“I think this was a big victory for the film and a big step forward. The rating was bizarre and the bewildering for all of us.”

Timeline

More in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA