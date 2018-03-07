'Inxeba' writer welcomes court decision to lift age restriction
Inxeba will return to cinema screens on Friday after an agreement to drop the X-18 rating on the film.
JOHANNESBURG – Writer and director of the movie Inxeba: The Wound, John Trengove, has welcomed the court's decision to overrule its age restriction reclassification, calling it a big victory for the film.
The movie's producers went to court on Tuesday to challenge the decision by the Film and Publication Board Appeals Tribunal.
Trengove says the victory comes after a period of hardships.
“I think this was a big victory for the film and a big step forward. The rating was bizarre and the bewildering for all of us.”
