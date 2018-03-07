Indian authorities suspect Guptas of unlawfully bringing money into country
Indian tax authorities have reportedly seized documents and other evidence at the homes and business premises of the Guptas in at least three different cities following raids on Tuesday.
The authorities swooped on the properties in what is believed to be an investigation of illicit cash flows into that country.
The authorities swooped on the properties in what is believed to be an investigation of illicit cash flows into that country.
The Hawks announced last month that Ajay Gupta is considered a fugitive from justice, while it’s reported that the police have also secured warrant of arrests for his sibling Atul and Rajesh.
Hindi media reports that officials from the income tax and economic offenses branch raided properties in several cities including Delhi and the Guptas home town of Saharanpur.
The search operations started at about 8am in the morning and continued into the night.
A senior tax official is quoted as saying they suspect the Guptas of unlawfully bringing money into that country.
Several media outlets report that the brothers are not in India but it’s believed they may be in Dubai, where they own several properties.
The Hawks say they played no part in this investigation or the raids conducted by Indian authorities.
